Financial Review: Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Dividends

Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. National Health Investors pays out 142.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A National Health Investors 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Healthcare Trust and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $53.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $341.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors $278.19 million 7.85 $66.40 million $2.53 19.88

National Health Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 35.99% 8.58% 4.40%

Summary

National Health Investors beats Healthcare Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.