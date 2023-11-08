First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of First Financial Bankshares worth $41,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,937 shares of company stock worth $226,731. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.57.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

