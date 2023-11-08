First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,937 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0733 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.