Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report issued on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $49.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,523.84% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.