Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,523.84% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.