Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

