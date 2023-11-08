Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.25, but opened at $71.07. Freshpet shares last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 578,184 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

