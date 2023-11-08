Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Frontdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Segura now expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of FTDR opened at $35.57 on Monday. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $64,033.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,972.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

