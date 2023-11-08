Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of C$389.37 million for the quarter.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE FEC opened at C$11.39 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$970.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEC
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontera Energy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.