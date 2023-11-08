Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of C$389.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FEC opened at C$11.39 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$970.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

