Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.95

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 330591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

Get Frontline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontline

Frontline Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.68%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Frontline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.