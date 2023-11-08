FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Issued By Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.61) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.35). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.60) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $47.30 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,914 shares of company stock worth $8,370,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

