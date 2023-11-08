FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Group Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

BDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:BDI opened at C$7.23 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.35. The firm has a market cap of C$435.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

See Also

