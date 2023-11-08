FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Issued By B. Riley

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $4.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

BVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

BVH opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $73.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

