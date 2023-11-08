FY2023 Earnings Estimate for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $1.57 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

