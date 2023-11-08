FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Issued By Desjardins

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.22. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$35.76 and a 52-week high of C$46.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.