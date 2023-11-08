FY2023 Earnings Forecast for 10x Genomics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 10x Genomics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.84). The consensus estimate for 10x Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $76,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $76,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,177.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $892,624 over the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

