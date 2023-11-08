FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Issued By HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 2.1 %

EFR opened at C$10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 25.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.09. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.17.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.