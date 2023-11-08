FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issued By DA Davidson

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $163,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

