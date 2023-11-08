FY2023 Earnings Forecast for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for JFrog in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for JFrog’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get JFrog alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

JFrog Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in JFrog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in JFrog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in JFrog by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 563,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,143,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,032 shares of company stock worth $6,596,867. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.