FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issued By KeyCorp

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKOH. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

