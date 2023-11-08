FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $44.74.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Activity at Avient

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 103.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Avient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avient by 75.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

