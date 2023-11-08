FY2023 EPS Estimates for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Raised by DA Davidson

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

BayCom Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BCML opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. BayCom has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BayCom by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

