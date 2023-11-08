FY2023 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report released on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $149.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $145.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $144.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $29.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $37.05 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 826.03% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

BKNG opened at $3,011.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,009.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,866.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Booking has a one year low of $1,830.07 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

