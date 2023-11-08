FY2023 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.05. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2024 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $126.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

