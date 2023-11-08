FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.