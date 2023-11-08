FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

CGAU stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.30%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

