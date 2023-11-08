FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

