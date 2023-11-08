FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLF. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

