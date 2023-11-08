FY2023 EPS Estimates for CoreCard Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for CoreCard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
CoreCard Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CCRD opened at $15.74 on Monday. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
