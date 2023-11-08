FY2023 EPS Estimates for CoreCard Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for CoreCard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCRD opened at $15.74 on Monday. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CoreCard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 12.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CoreCard during the third quarter worth $312,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreCard by 34.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CoreCard during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCard during the second quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.