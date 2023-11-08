FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Boosted by Analyst

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,379,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 53,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

