FY2023 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $731.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.