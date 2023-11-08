FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

EXAS stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

