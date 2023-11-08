FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.5 %

FR stock opened at C$6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -3.80%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

