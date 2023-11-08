FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Cut by HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $9,005,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $6,994,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

