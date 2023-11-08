FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reduced by DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $487.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 748.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

