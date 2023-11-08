FY2023 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.