FY2023 EPS Estimates for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Cut by Analyst

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($3.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.
Protara Therapeutics Trading Down 10.2 %
NASDAQ TARA opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protara Therapeutics
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.