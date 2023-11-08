FY2023 EPS Estimates for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Cut by Analyst

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($3.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ TARA opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

About Protara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

