FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Raised by Analyst

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

