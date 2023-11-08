Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

