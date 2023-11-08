GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.52. GDS shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 105,972 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.62.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $340.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

