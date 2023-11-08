GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GLYC opened at $1.34 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

