Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

NYSE:GOL opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $820.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

