Gouws Capital LLC Sells 390 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

