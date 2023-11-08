Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Insider James Davis Purchases 5,000 Shares

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) insider James Davis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$10,950.00 ($7,110.39).

Gowing Bros. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Gowing Bros. alerts:

Gowing Bros. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Gowing Bros.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

Gowing Bros. Company Profile

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.