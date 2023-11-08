Grab (GRAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Grab has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

GRAB opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.92. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.