GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 4.7% Following Weak Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.84. 347,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,560,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.87 million, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

