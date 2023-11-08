Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDOT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

