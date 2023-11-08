Hanesbrands (HBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $14,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

