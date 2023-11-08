Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

