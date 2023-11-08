HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 27,336 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,336 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 329,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after acquiring an additional 200,177 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 18.2 %

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $513.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

